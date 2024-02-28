Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.2 %

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,377.78%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.