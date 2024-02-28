Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $34.91, with a volume of 102379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

