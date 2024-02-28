Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.62. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $128.37 and a one year high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

