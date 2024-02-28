Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $68.16, but opened at $63.00. Perficient shares last traded at $67.11, with a volume of 31,225 shares.

The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Insider Activity at Perficient

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,330 shares of company stock valued at $961,900. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,949 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.28.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

