PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $616,000 Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,170,000 after purchasing an additional 170,088 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,527,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.65.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

