PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $643,000 Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average is $87.97. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $117.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,275,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $582,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,158,113.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,275,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,865,142 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

