PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $1,703,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,893.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $9,149,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,489,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $1,703,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,893.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,000 shares of company stock worth $31,990,740. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $194.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.27. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -720.63 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $245.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.