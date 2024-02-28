Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report issued on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$12.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$255.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.48. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$12.05 and a 12-month high of C$15.77.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently 94.19%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

