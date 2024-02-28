PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.59, but opened at $23.69. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. PowerSchool shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 89,202 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other PowerSchool news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $128,151.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 368,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,343.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,466 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 15.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 22.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 27.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 419,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

