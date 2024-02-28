Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,434,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,743 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 21,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 10,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $10,925,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $10,079,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $6,100,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,098,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.10. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $51.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

