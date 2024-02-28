Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.65%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

