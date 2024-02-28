Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 623,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,505,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,621,000 after buying an additional 111,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 746,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after buying an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.