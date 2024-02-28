PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 1311412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $37,091.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,687 shares in the company, valued at $250,364.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,307 shares of company stock worth $938,816 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PubMatic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 55,322 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Trading Up 23.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 682.67 and a beta of 1.35.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Featured Stories

