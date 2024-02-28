Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Chorus Aviation Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Cormark cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.53.

TSE CHR opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.41. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$405.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

