Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hecla Mining Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HL. TD Securities lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

HL opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 53.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 566,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 198,254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 316,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,390,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 298,547 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 163.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 814,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,641,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,560,000 after purchasing an additional 728,881 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

