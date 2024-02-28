Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for OceanaGold Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OGC. CIBC upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.93.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.20 on Tuesday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

In other news, Director Paul Benson acquired 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,678.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

