Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $18.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CSL opened at $347.14 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $357.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 82.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

