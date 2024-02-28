Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Deluxe Co. Reduced by Sidoti Csr (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deluxe in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Deluxe’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Deluxe’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $849.37 million, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Deluxe by 314.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Deluxe by 50.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 893.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Deluxe by 25.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.39%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

