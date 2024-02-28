Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Reduced by Analyst

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

FR opened at C$6.23 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$5.67 and a 52-week high of C$10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.28.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.62%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

