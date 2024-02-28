Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.14. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $15.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2024 earnings at $15.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JPM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $183.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $528.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $185.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

