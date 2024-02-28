Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Cut by Zacks Research

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leggett & Platt in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Leggett & Platt’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE:LEG opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $34.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $26,814,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after buying an additional 786,297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,133,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 834,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,198,000 after buying an additional 640,015 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -184.00%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

