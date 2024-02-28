Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Onsemi Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Onsemi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ON. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 40.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 13.5% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1,826.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

