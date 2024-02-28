Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for PBF Energy Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 486,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at $554,916,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.