QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,733 Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HOUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.