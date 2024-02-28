QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,495 Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 238,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 238,918 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 2,214,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,084,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 1,772,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 30.7 %

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

