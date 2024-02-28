QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 63,805 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 12.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 697.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 78.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 73,477 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $297.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.86 to $2.12 in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

