Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $38,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 353.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,893 shares of company stock worth $2,059,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS opened at $166.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.54. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.44.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

