Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of VTYX opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -1.06. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $124,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $124,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Nuss sold 17,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $37,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,118 shares in the company, valued at $555,690.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

