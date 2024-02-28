Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6,032.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBGLY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

