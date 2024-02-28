Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACCO Brands Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACCO

ACCO Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ACCO opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $547.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,092,000 after acquiring an additional 218,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ACCO Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ACCO Brands by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after acquiring an additional 396,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.