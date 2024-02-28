Research Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTO. TD Securities decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.47.

B2Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.09. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.