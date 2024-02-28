Reviewing Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and Darden Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $178.72 million 0.09 -$103.43 million ($2.00) -0.30 Darden Restaurants $10.49 billion 1.93 $981.90 million $8.27 20.50

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for BurgerFi International and Darden Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Darden Restaurants 0 4 12 0 2.75

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 438.97%. Darden Restaurants has a consensus target price of $174.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.14%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Risk and Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Darden Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -26.61% -60.27% -16.38% Darden Restaurants 9.16% 49.39% 9.71%

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats BurgerFi International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Free Report)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.