Reviewing Knife River (KNF) and Its Peers

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Knife River to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Knife River shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Knife River and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 5 0 3.00 Knife River Competitors 230 1068 1436 13 2.45

Valuation & Earnings

Knife River presently has a consensus price target of $72.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.15%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 17.86%. Given Knife River’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Knife River has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Knife River and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.83 billion $182.90 million -0.14 Knife River Competitors $2.39 billion $420.92 million 8.13

Knife River has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Knife River is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Knife River and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River 6.46% 15.98% 7.14% Knife River Competitors 21.59% -20.99% 4.58%

About Knife River

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves federal, state, and municipal governments for various projects, such as highways, bridges, airports, schools, public buildings, and other public-infrastructure projects. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.