Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 437 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LGI Homes were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGIH has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Down 1.4 %

LGIH stock opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.86. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.