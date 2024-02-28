Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,787 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Natera were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Natera by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $37,835,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,609 shares of company stock valued at $51,225,748 in the last 90 days. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NTRA stock opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.34. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $76.57.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
