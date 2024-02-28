Rhumbline Advisers Buys 57,669 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 201.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,938,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,944,000 after buying an additional 9,319,052 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $237,364,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,811,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 138.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,559 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRVA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 9.8 %

Privia Health Group stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.