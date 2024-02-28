Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.03 Million Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,709 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MillerKnoll Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.
MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $275,835.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,609.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
