Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,921 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Summit Materials by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,909,000 after buying an additional 1,954,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,374,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,044,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,646,000 after buying an additional 882,720 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Summit Materials

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.