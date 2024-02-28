Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,415 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,592,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 588,337 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 21.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,189,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,723,000 after purchasing an additional 561,010 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 82.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 703,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 317,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTCT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.65. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.33. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $218.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at $654,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at $654,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $281,640. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

