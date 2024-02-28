Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,931 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $23,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,801,000 after purchasing an additional 683,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,110,000 after purchasing an additional 676,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

