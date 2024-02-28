Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Rithm Capital in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

RITM has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RITM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,728,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,896,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,845,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,301,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.