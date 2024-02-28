River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 39,529 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,529 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.5% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

