Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.79, but opened at $31.27. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 36,399 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,554,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $604,916.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,554,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinnari Patel sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $212,818.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,618 shares of company stock worth $941,797. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,707,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,171,000 after purchasing an additional 189,931 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,264,000 after acquiring an additional 843,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

