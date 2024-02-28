Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $64.35, but opened at $62.94. Roku shares last traded at $62.82, with a volume of 2,038,892 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,078,321.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,078,321.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,559,162. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Roku Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after acquiring an additional 380,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 85.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after acquiring an additional 622,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

