Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target to $9.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $209.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

