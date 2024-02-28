Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

NYSE:RSI opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RSI. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

