SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $207.78, but opened at $203.43. SBA Communications shares last traded at $202.71, with a volume of 242,612 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,146 shares of company stock worth $20,867,284. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,260,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,423,000 after acquiring an additional 161,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.39.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.