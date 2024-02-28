Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

NYSE:GPK opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

