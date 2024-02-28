SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Up 8.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Free Report) were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 241,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 560,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI

In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 212,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $479,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 373,242 shares of company stock worth $799,366. Insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SES AI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 142,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SES AI by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after buying an additional 5,753,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SES AI by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 1,386,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SES AI by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 1,769,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,817,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Trading Up 14.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $597.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.53.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

