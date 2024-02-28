SilverCrest Metals (SIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

TSE SIL opened at C$6.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$995.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.54 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

